Canadian province to lift COVID-19 restrictive measures

February 09, 2022

Saskatchewan will be the first province in Canada to end COVID-19 passport and lift mask requirement while other provinces will follow suit, local media reported Tuesday

OTTAWA, Feb. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :-- Saskatchewan will be the first province in Canada to end COVID-19 passport and lift mask requirement while other provinces will follow suit, local media reported Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said at a news conference on Tuesday that the benefits of providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter businesses no longer outweigh the cost, according to the report.

Starting from Feb. 14, Saskatchewan will no longer require COVID-19 vaccine passports and it is also ending its indoor mask mandate at the end of the month, Moe announced, adding that people should be able to choose whether they get vaccinated or not.

