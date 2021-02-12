Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of Coronavirus Variants - Health Official

Health officials in eight of the ten Canadian provinces are reporting more than cases 450 of coronavirus variants, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Health officials in eight of the ten Canadian provinces are reporting more than cases 450 of coronavirus variants, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday.

"There are now eight provinces reporting more than 429 [UK] variants, 28 [South African] variants and one [Brazilian] variant," Tam told reporters.

At least three of the provinces are reporting community transmission of the variants, with numerous outbreaks being identified in various settings, Tam added.

On Thursday, an expert panel guiding the provincial COVID-19 response in Ontario projected that the UK coronavirus variant, which first appeared in the province at the end of December, would "soon dominate."

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.