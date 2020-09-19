UrduPoint.com
Canadian Public Health Agency President Stepping Down Amid COVID-19 Spike - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The president of the Canadian Public Health Agency is stepping down from her post amid a spike of new coronavirus cases nationwide, Tina Namiesniowski said in an email to staff on Friday.

"I am now at the point where I need to take a break. Since it makes no sense for the Agency to be without a President for any length of time given current circumstances, I feel I must step aside so someone else can step up," Namiesniowski said in the email as quoted by CTV.

The president cited the tumultuous period that has followed since the agency first learned of the pulmonary outbreak in Wuhan.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam remains in her current role.

The news comes as Canada's number of novel coronavirus infections steadily climbs. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said that the national spike in cases could jeopardize the country's ability to keep the spread of the pandemic at "manageable levels."

As of Friday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 141,000 with 9,200 virus-related fatalities, government data revealed.

