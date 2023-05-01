Canadian Public Servants, Government Reach Agreements on End of Strike - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Canadian public servants and the Federal government have come to a preliminary agreement on the wage increase and the end of the strike, which began on April 19, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the public workers union, said on Monday.

"After nearly two years of bargaining leading to one of the largest strikes in Canadian history, PSAC has reached tentative agreements for the more than 120,000 Treasury board workers who deliver critical services to Canadians," PSAC said in a statement.

The sides managed to agree on a 12.6% wage increase during the term of the deal, which means through 2024, to catch up with the inflation in the country.

Members of the union who are near the retirement age will receive a one-time payment of 2,500 Canadian Dollars ($1,800).

The employees of the Treasury Board and negotiators must now return to work starting May 1 at 9:00 local time (13:00 GMT) or the next date in accordance with their schedule, the statement read.

Last month, PSAC announced 155,000 public servants would took to the streets in Canada in response to the government's reluctance to compensate for raising inflation and growing costs of living.