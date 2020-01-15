Canadian Response Team, Forensic Experts Begin Work on Probe in Iran - Foreign Minister

Canadian officials are on the ground in Iran coordinating their response to the Ukrainian jet crash with their Iranian counterparts and forensic experts, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday

"Yesterday, members of the Standing Rapid Deployment Team (SRDT) met with Iranian officials. Since then, members of the team have met with forensic experts to discuss process and timelines," Champagne said via Twitter. "Consular and [Transportation Safety Board] officials on the ground liaising with Iranian authorities."

Canada has been given expert status in the investigation of the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) fight 752, and has been invited by the Iranian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to download flight recorder data and to inspect the crash site, which goes far beyond the privileges granted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) charter, the Chair of the TSB said on Monday.

Iran has provided visas to 2 Canadian investigators and a consular team of 10 that will assist in the repatriation of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, following the tragic UIA jet crash that claimed the lives of 57 Canadians and dozens of permanent residents.