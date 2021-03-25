The Canadian ruling elite has brought bilateral relations with Russia to a historic lows, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the latest anti-Russian sanctions by Ottawa

"The decision of official Ottawa to impose anti-Russian sanctions, following its own Russophobic instincts, on the far-fetched reason for the 'persecution of Alexey Navalny and the opposition in Russia' is not surprising. The Canadian ruling elite has already brought our bilateral relations to historic lows for the sake of a senseless and counterproductive confrontation with Russia to please Washington's geopolitical ambitions," Zakharova said in a statement.

"Such self-isolation from Russia, which has sincere respect for the people of Canada, runs counter to Canadian national interests, depriving the country's foreign policy not only of independence, but also of the focus on multilateral diplomacy inherent in previous generations of politicians," she added.

The response to the Canadian sanctions will be tough, it will follow in the near future, Zakharova said.

"We are open for an honest, mutually respectful dialogue, but we will respond harshly and consistently to hostile actions and personal sanctions," she said.