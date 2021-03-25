UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Ruling Elite Brought Relations With Russia To Historic Lows - Russia's Zakharova

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:34 PM

Canadian Ruling Elite Brought Relations With Russia to Historic Lows - Russia's Zakharova

The Canadian ruling elite has brought bilateral relations with Russia to a historic lows, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the latest anti-Russian sanctions by Ottawa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Canadian ruling elite has brought bilateral relations with Russia to a historic lows, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the latest anti-Russian sanctions by Ottawa.

"The decision of official Ottawa to impose anti-Russian sanctions, following its own Russophobic instincts, on the far-fetched reason for the 'persecution of Alexey Navalny and the opposition in Russia' is not surprising. The Canadian ruling elite has already brought our bilateral relations to historic lows for the sake of a senseless and counterproductive confrontation with Russia to please Washington's geopolitical ambitions," Zakharova said in a statement.

"Such self-isolation from Russia, which has sincere respect for the people of Canada, runs counter to Canadian national interests, depriving the country's foreign policy not only of independence, but also of the focus on multilateral diplomacy inherent in previous generations of politicians," she added.

The response to the Canadian sanctions will be tough, it will follow in the near future, Zakharova said.

"We are open for an honest, mutually respectful dialogue, but we will respond harshly and consistently to hostile actions and personal sanctions," she said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Canada Ottawa Independence From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

8 minutes ago

Canada Adds Blood Clot Disclaimer for AstraZeneca ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Appoints Lukyanov as Russia's Ambassador to ..

4 minutes ago

World not tough enough on Myanmar crisis: UN exper ..

4 minutes ago

Indian para-military trooper gunned-downed, three ..

4 minutes ago

Writer Asad Muhammad Khan gets Kamal-e-Fun Award

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.