Canadian Special Forces Investigate Alleged Participation Of 3 Members In Protests

Published February 14, 2022

The Canadian Special Operation Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) has launched an investigation into at least three cases of alleged participating of its members in mass protests related to COVID-19 restrictions, the commander of CANSOFCOM Major-General Steve Boivin said

"I have recently been advised of allegations that at least three CANSOFCOM members have been, in some form or another, supporting the ongoing protests in Ottawa," Boivin said in a statement on Sunday.

Three CANSOFCOM's members are in the process of being released from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Boivin noted, adding that "if the allegations are accurate, this is wrong and it goes against CAF values and ethics.

According to the statement, CANSOFCOM does not accept the fact that some of its members support or take part in actions that jeopardize "the apolitical imperative associated with their functions."

In mid-January, a mass protest consisting of truckers, farmers and regular citizens began in Canada. The so-called Freedom Convoy protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates, prompting Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to declare a state of emergency in the city.

The protest spread to other provinces with truckers blocking several US-Canada border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.

>