Canadian Study Suggests Insecticide Caused Neurological Injury to US Diplomats in Cuba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) A clinical study of 26 Canadian diplomats and family members who suffered neurological damage in Cuba similar to injuries experienced by their US counterparts indicates that an insecticide used to combat the mosquito-borne Zika virus was likely responsible for the symptoms, according to a report published by Canada's Foreign Ministry.

"Though other sources of neurotoxins are possible, our insecticidal hypothesis gains contextual support given Cuba's well-documented efforts to aggressively mitigate the spread of the Zika virus by means of mass indoor and outdoor fumigations in 2016 and thereafter," the report said.

The Canadian study found evidence consistent with "overexposure to cholinesterase inhibitors as the cause of brain injury," the report added.

Dozens of United States diplomats working in Cuba in late 2016 began reporting odd mental symptoms: persistent headaches, vertigo, blurred vision, hearing phantom sounds.

Previous speculation has focuses on weaponized microwave devices, in part due to US diplomats reporting loud noises prior to reporting symptoms.

The Canadian diplomats with similar symptoms reported no unusual sounds, the report said.

The Canadian study confirmed the presence of cholinesterase-inhibiting insecticides including Temephos, an organophosphorus poison used in Cuba to kill mosquito larvae.

The same chemicals are used in nerve gases such as Sarin and VX, and also in at lower concentrations in some insecticides, according to the report.