Canadian Supreme Court Denies Retrial For 2 Men Convicted Of Terror Plot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:40 AM

Canadian Supreme Court Denies Retrial for 2 Men Convicted of Terror Plot

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Supreme Court of Canada ruled to end the retrial bid of two men convicted on terror charges in 2015.

Raed Jaser, a permanent Canadian resident of Palestinian descent and Tunisian national Chiheb Esseghaier were sentenced for plotting to derail in 2013 a VIA Rail passenger train heading from New York to Toronto.

Canada's Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with government attorneys who appealed a Court of Appeal ruling that said the jury in the original trial was improperly selected. The Supreme Court said in the ruling that written reasons for the decision would follow.

Legal counsel for each of the two men had argued that the courts should have honored Esseghaier's and Jaser's request for rotating triers with exclusion unsworn jurors over fears of bias against the two visible-minority Muslim men.

Both men, neither of whom are Canadian citizens, were sentenced to life behind bars in 2015.

