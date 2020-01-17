Canadian Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Trans Mountain Pipeline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Canadian Supreme Court rejected the province of British Columbia's appeal of a lower court ruling that the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMX) is subject to Federal jurisdiction and BC has no authority to regulate it.

The Supreme Court in a news release on Thursday said the appeal from the province of British Columbia was "dismissed." The release did not provide any other details.

In May, the Court of Appeal rejected the motion, ruling that interprovincial projects are unequivocally under federal jurisdiction. The BC government had argued that there have been precedents of provinces regulating certain environmental aspects.

The TMX project encountered stiff opposition from environmental groups, indigenous communities, and even some of the other provinces. The legal challenge from indigenous groups is still outstanding.

Energy sector projects traversing between Alberta and the Pacific coast in BC are seen as vital to western Canada's economic fortunes, which have soured since the oil price crash in 2014. Canadian officials are keen to find new markets for Canadian energy products in Asia, after the US market dried up as America pursued its policy of energy independence.