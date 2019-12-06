(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Canada's Supreme Court rejected a former Nazi death squad member's appeal to restore his citizenship.

The Ukrainian-born Helmut Oberlander had his case dismissed by Canada's high court with costs, according to judgments released on Thursday.

Oberlander, now 95, served as a translator in the notorious Einsatzkommando, a Nazi German mobile killing unit involved in war crimes during World War II, court documents show.

In 2017, the Canadian government stripped Oberlander of his citizenship - following multiple unsuccessful attempts dating back to 1995 - for failing to disclose his activities during the war, according to a Supreme Court case summary.

In 1952, Oberlander along with his wife applied for permanent residency in Canada and he became a naturalized citizen eight years later. Following a Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation into his involvement in war crimes in 1995, days later the Governor in Council began proceedings to strip Oberlander of Canadian citizenship, the case summary revealed.