UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Supreme Court Dismisses Indigenous Challenge To Trans Mountain Pipeline - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Canadian Supreme Court Dismisses Indigenous Challenge to Trans Mountain Pipeline - Filing

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Canada's top court dismissed legal challenges from multiple groups against the Trans Mountain Pipeline, court documents revealed.

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeals from the Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish First Nations and a number of environmental groups and activists, court documents said on Thursday.

Canada's high court, as is customary, did not provide the reason for the dismissal.

The ruling clears another hurdle for the embattled pipeline project that has faced numerous legal challenges along the way, including one from the Government of British Columbia.

Indigenous leaders have argued that the pipeline is not in the best interest of Canada due to the negative economic and ecological ramifications.

The $9 billion project will mirror the existing 1,150-kilometer pipeline between the oil sands in Alberta and refineries in the metropolitan Vancouver area along the British Columbia coast. The project has been a point of contention between several parties, including Alberta, whose economy has been in a tailspin since the oil price crash in 2014. The project is seen as a lifeline for the resource sector, which is seeking to diversify its exports following the United States' pivot towards energy independence.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Exports Canada Oil Vancouver Independence Columbia Price United States From Government Best Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

45 minutes ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

2 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.