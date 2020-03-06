Canadian Supreme Court Dismisses Indigenous Challenge to Trans Mountain Pipeline - Filing

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Canada's top court dismissed legal challenges from multiple groups against the Trans Mountain Pipeline, court documents revealed.

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeals from the Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish First Nations and a number of environmental groups and activists, court documents said on Thursday.

Canada's high court, as is customary, did not provide the reason for the dismissal.

The ruling clears another hurdle for the embattled pipeline project that has faced numerous legal challenges along the way, including one from the Government of British Columbia.

Indigenous leaders have argued that the pipeline is not in the best interest of Canada due to the negative economic and ecological ramifications.

The $9 billion project will mirror the existing 1,150-kilometer pipeline between the oil sands in Alberta and refineries in the metropolitan Vancouver area along the British Columbia coast. The project has been a point of contention between several parties, including Alberta, whose economy has been in a tailspin since the oil price crash in 2014. The project is seen as a lifeline for the resource sector, which is seeking to diversify its exports following the United States' pivot towards energy independence.