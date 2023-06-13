UrduPoint.com

Canadian Supreme Court Judge Retires Amid Misconduct Probe Into Incident At US Resort

Published June 13, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Canadian Supreme Court Judge Russell Brown is going to retire amid a probe of his alleged misconduct at a resort in the United States, the Canadian Judicial Council (CJC) said on Monday

"The Canadian Judicial Council was informed today of Justice Russell Brown's decision to retire as a judge of the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately," the CJC said in a statement.

Since Brown is no longer a judge, the CJC no longer has jurisdiction to probe the complaint filed against him, the statement added.

According to media reports, Brown got intoxicated and entered into a fight with US Marine veteran Jon Crump at a resort in the US state of Arizona on January 28.

Following the altercation, Crump reported the judge to the CJC for harassment.

Brown's lawyers issued a statement on March 10 dismissing allegations of harassment, characterising Crump's version of the event as being "demonstrably false."

Brown said the group invited him to sit with them and upon exiting the lounge, Crump refused to welcome him back and turned hostile on him.

The CJC conducted an initial probe into the incident but decided on March 30 to establish a judicial conduct review to investigate the allegations of misconduct against Brown.

More Stories From World

