UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Telecom Giant Selects Ericsson As 5G Network Supplier Instead Of Huawei

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:14 AM

Canadian Telecom Giant Selects Ericsson as 5G Network Supplier Instead of Huawei

Canadian telecom giant Bell announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has tapped Sweden's Ericsson as its 5G network equipment supplier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Canadian telecom giant Bell announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has tapped Sweden's Ericsson as its 5G network equipment supplier.

"Bell Canada today announced that Ericsson will provide radio access network (RAN) equipment for Bell's national 5G wireless network, including for the unique Wireless Home Internet service Bell has developed to bring high-speed Internet access to rural Canada," the statement read.

The Swedish giant is already among Bell's existing suppliers of 4G LTE and other technology, the statement said.

The decision by one of Canada's three dominant wireless telecommunications companies is another blow to Huawei's bid for inclusion in the development of the country's next generation of cellular networks.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing US-China trade war and US efforts to persuade Five Eyes intelligence sharing allies - Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom - to curb Huawei involvement in the development of national 5G networks.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Australia Canada United Kingdom Sweden 4G 5G New Zealand Huawei

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

3 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

41 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

41 minutes ago

Cheap Oil From COVID-19 Unlikely to Help Growth Mu ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.