Canadian Telecom Giant Selects Ericsson as 5G Network Supplier Instead of Huawei

(@FahadShabbir)

Canadian telecom giant Bell announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has tapped Sweden's Ericsson as its 5G network equipment supplier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Canadian telecom giant Bell announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has tapped Sweden's Ericsson as its 5G network equipment supplier.

"Bell Canada today announced that Ericsson will provide radio access network (RAN) equipment for Bell's national 5G wireless network, including for the unique Wireless Home Internet service Bell has developed to bring high-speed Internet access to rural Canada," the statement read.

The Swedish giant is already among Bell's existing suppliers of 4G LTE and other technology, the statement said.

The decision by one of Canada's three dominant wireless telecommunications companies is another blow to Huawei's bid for inclusion in the development of the country's next generation of cellular networks.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing US-China trade war and US efforts to persuade Five Eyes intelligence sharing allies - Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom - to curb Huawei involvement in the development of national 5G networks.