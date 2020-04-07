Canadian Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 17,063, Death Toll at 345 - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has risen to 17,063, while the death toll increased to 345, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'll start with an update on the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada. There are now 17,063 cases, including 345 deaths," Tam said.

Tam noted that more than 346,000 Canadians have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

She reiterated that the new outbreaks in hospitals and long-term health facilities are of greatest concern to Federal health authorities.

Canada's province of Quebec leads the country with 8,580 cases, almost double the amount of the next closest province Ontario.

Officials have attributed the spike to Quebec's increased testing capacity.

Ontario, meanwhile, has recorded the most deaths due to the novel coronavirus - 153, although concerns remain that the long waiting periods for test results may result in a higher number.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 1,400,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and close to 80,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.