Canadian Total Of Coronavirus Cases Up To 15,822, Death Toll At 293 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Canadian Total of Coronavirus Cases Up to 15,822, Death Toll at 293 - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has risen to 15,822 while the death toll stands at 293, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Monday.

"I'll start with an update on the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada. There are now 15,822, cases, with 293 deaths," Tam said.

Tam said that new outbreaks in hospitals and long-term health facilities are of greatest concern to Federal health authorities.

Canada's province of Quebec remains the hardest hit in the country with 7,944 confirmed cases, while Ontario has recorded the most deaths at 132.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 965,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 48,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

