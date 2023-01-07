UrduPoint.com

Canadian Trade Minister Launches Public Consultations On Trade Negotiations With Ecuador

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Canadian Trade Minister Launches Public Consultations on Trade Negotiations with Ecuador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Canada's Minister of Trade Mary Ng has launched public consultations on the negotiations of a free-trade agreement with Ecuador, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, today announced the launch of public consultations on a potential free trade agreement between Canada and Ecuador," the ministry said in a statement.

These public consultations are in line with Canada's commitment to diversify its trade partners, investments, and the promotion of a "rules-based" international trade, the statement added.

With this process, Canada seeks to identify opportunities that would allow for business and market access to Canadian goods and services.

Global Affairs added that all Canadians and companies interested in business opportunities in Ecuador, will be able join the consultations on the potential free-trade agreement, until February 21.

According to the statement, Ng said public discussions are essential for economic resilience in the region, adding that she looks forward deepening bilateral relations with Ecuador.

Trade between Canada and Ecuador was valued at $709 million, in 2021, mostly made up of agricultural products.

Related Topics

Business Canada Mary Ecuador February Market All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

1 hour ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

2 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

2 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

2 hours ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.