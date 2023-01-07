Canadian Trade Minister Launches Public Consultations on Trade Negotiations with Ecuador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Canada's Minister of Trade Mary Ng has launched public consultations on the negotiations of a free-trade agreement with Ecuador, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, today announced the launch of public consultations on a potential free trade agreement between Canada and Ecuador," the ministry said in a statement.

These public consultations are in line with Canada's commitment to diversify its trade partners, investments, and the promotion of a "rules-based" international trade, the statement added.

With this process, Canada seeks to identify opportunities that would allow for business and market access to Canadian goods and services.

Global Affairs added that all Canadians and companies interested in business opportunities in Ecuador, will be able join the consultations on the potential free-trade agreement, until February 21.

According to the statement, Ng said public discussions are essential for economic resilience in the region, adding that she looks forward deepening bilateral relations with Ecuador.

Trade between Canada and Ecuador was valued at $709 million, in 2021, mostly made up of agricultural products.