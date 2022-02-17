Canadian Truckers Leave Last Blocked US Border Crossing, Police to Remain on Site - RCMP

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Access to the last border crossing between the United States and Canada blocked by anti-vaccine mandate protesters has been restored but officers will stay in the area to ensure that it remains open, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Manitoba said.

"Highway 75 is clear and full access to the Emerson Port of Entry has been restored," RCMP Manitoba said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Our officers will remain in the area to ensure that the highway and the border to the United States remain open and accessible to all travelers."

However, demonstrations in Ottawa continue, with calls for them to persist until the government lifts the vaccine mandates and other COVID-19-related restrictions. Ottawa law enforcement authorities have warned truckers that they must either leave the area or face arrest.

"Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking (of) streets, are committing a criminal offense and you may be arrested.

You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges," Ottawa police said via Twitter. "The Federal Emergencies Act allows for the regulation or prohibition of travel to, from or within any specified area. This means that anyone coming to Ottawa for the purpose of joining the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law."

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers, farmers and others converging on Ottawa to demand the government scrap the vaccine mandates . Various other voter groups later joined the protest turning into a demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The protest expansions led to establishing blockades of several land border crossings between the United States and Canada.