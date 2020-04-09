Canadian, UK Foreign Ministers Discuss Free Flow of Supplies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne discussed the need for a free flow of essential supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, a readout of the conversation published by Global Affairs Canada read.

In recent days, a number of countries Canada among them have suggested that the United States is undercutting them to procure essential medical equipment.

"[Champagne and Raab] discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the critical need to keep supply chains open and intact during this ongoing crisis in order to ensure the cross-border flow of essential goods, notably medical supplies and personal protective equipment," the readout read.

Canada's top diplomat also extended well wishes to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who remains in an intensive care unit battling the coronavirus disease.

Raab has been deputizing for Johnson, while the latter continues to recover.

Champagne and Raab also agreed that their citizens must have access to consular services and that borders must remain open to facilitate the return of nationals to their home countries amid the pandemic.

The diplomats also reaffirmed their commitment to working together in combating the coronavirus.

At last count, the country's public health agency reported 19,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 435 virus-related deaths. The UK has recorded 60,733 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 7,097 patients have died from virus-related complications.