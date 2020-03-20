Canadian Who Cruised on Diamond Princess Ship Dies From Coronavirus Complications

A Canadian citizen who cruised on the Diamond Princes cruise ship died in Japan from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A Canadian citizen who cruised on the Diamond Princes cruise ship died in Japan from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Friday.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian in Japan from complications related to COVID-19. Our deepest condolences to the family, to whom we are providing consular assistance during this difficult time," Champagne said via Twitter.

According to Japan's broadcaster NHK, 712 of the cruise ship's 3,700 passengers became infected with the novel coronavirus, resulting in at least eight deaths, including the latest victim.

Last Friday, Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garnea announced that the country will suspend the cruise ship season until the end of June.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 246,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 people have recovered from the disease.