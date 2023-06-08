Canadian Wildfire Smoke Slowing Air Traffic in New York, Philadelphia - US FAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Flights heading into New York and Philadelphia are being slowed as smoke pouring into the United States from Canadian wildfires affect visibility, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday.

"Weather/low visibility ... causing some arriving flights to be delayed," the FAA said in an advisory posted on its website, citing delays as long as nearly two hours at New York's La Guardia airport, New Jersey's Newark airport as well as at Philadelphia International airport.