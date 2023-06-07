UrduPoint.com

Canadian Wildfires Increase Health Risks In The United States - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Canadian Wildfires Increase Health Risks in the United States - Report

Almost 100 million people in 18 US states are living and working under poor air quality and unhealthy conditions brought on by the smoke produced by more than 400 hundred wildfires that have been burning in Canada for the last few weeks, several news outlets said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Almost 100 million people in 18 US states are living and working under poor air quality and unhealthy conditions brought on by the smoke produced by more than 400 hundred wildfires that have been burning in Canada for the last few weeks, several news outlets said on Tuesday.

Canadian officials said that the fires have extended from British Columbia on Canada's West Coast to Nova Scotia, almost 2,900 miles east.

US states and cities issued air quality alerts and officials warned residents to stay indoors or take other precautions.

According to reports,� Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, told reporters last week that throughout the month of May, wildfires had burned about 2.7 million hectares, or about 6.7 million acres of forests in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario and the Northwest Territories. Blair said on Twitter that the fires have burned the equivalent of more than five million football fields.

Related Topics

Football Poor Canada Twitter Ontario Columbia Brunswick May From Million

Recent Stories

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 't ..

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 'treachery & enmity' towards Pak ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Ha ..

Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Hajj Complex Hayatabad

6 minutes ago
 South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Ru ..

South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Russia - Security Strategy

6 minutes ago
 National VCs peace conference begins

National VCs peace conference begins

6 minutes ago
 NA body recommends enhancement of NEPRA's for effe ..

NA body recommends enhancement of NEPRA's for effective regulation of power sect ..

6 minutes ago
 CII condemns desecration of martyrs' memorials, ta ..

CII condemns desecration of martyrs' memorials, targeting of military installati ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.