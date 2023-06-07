Canadian Wildfires Increase Health Risks in the United States - Report

Almost 100 million people in 18 US states are living and working under poor air quality and unhealthy conditions brought on by the smoke produced by more than 400 hundred wildfires that have been burning in Canada for the last few weeks, several news outlets said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Almost 100 million people in 18 US states are living and working under poor air quality and unhealthy conditions brought on by the smoke produced by more than 400 hundred wildfires that have been burning in Canada for the last few weeks, several news outlets said on Tuesday.

Canadian officials said that the fires have extended from British Columbia on Canada's West Coast to Nova Scotia, almost 2,900 miles east.

US states and cities issued air quality alerts and officials warned residents to stay indoors or take other precautions.

According to reports,� Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, told reporters last week that throughout the month of May, wildfires had burned about 2.7 million hectares, or about 6.7 million acres of forests in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario and the Northwest Territories. Blair said on Twitter that the fires have burned the equivalent of more than five million football fields.