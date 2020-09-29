Canadian Woman Suspected of Sending Ricin-Laced Letter to Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Canadian woman suspected of sending a ricin-laced letter to US President Donald Trump entered on Monday a not guilty plea in a Buffalo, New York courtroom to making threats against him.

The defendant, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, who was charged after the FBI intercepted her ricin-laced letter addressed to the White House, chose to have her identity hearing waived.