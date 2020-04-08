Canadians' Approval of Federal, Provincial Government Jumps Amid COVID-19 Response - Poll

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:26 PM
Canadians overwhelmingly support their federal and provincial government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an Ipsos poll released on Wednesday revealed
"Three quarters (74 percent) approve (29 percent strongly/45 percent somewhat) of the performance of the Prime Minister [Justin Trudeau] in response to the crisis," the poll found.
While Trudeau's approval rating is high, he does trail the rating nationally - 84 percent - and is behind each of the first ministers in every province, the results showed.
While the poll found exceptional support for the country's leaders, respondents were evenly split on whether the authorities needed to enact strict social distancing protocols quicker.
At last count, the country's public health agency reported 17,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 380 virus-related deaths.