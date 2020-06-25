UrduPoint.com
Canadians Hit With Nearly $10Mln In COVID-19-Related Fines Amid Pandemic - Rights Groups

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Canadians have been issued nearly $10 million worth of novel coronavirus-related fines since the onset of the pandemic, two advocacy groups said in a report.

"We estimate that across the country law enforcement have issued over $13,000,000 [$9.53 million USD] in COVID-related fines to date," the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and the Policing Pandemic Project said in their joint report released on Wednesday.

Quebecers led the country accumulating $7.39 million in fines, with Ontario's residents coming in second with $1.

78 in total fines.

Most of the fines were issued for violations of social distancing protocols and gathering restrictions, although there were 32 recorded alleged Criminal Code contraventions.

The CCLA said that the fines had a debilitating impact on low-income individuals and that "trying to police our way out of this pandemic is unimaginative, sometimes unconstitutional, and ineffective."

The report, based on publicly accessible information, noted that approximately 10,000 COVID-related charges were laid during the period of April 1 to June 15.

