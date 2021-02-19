UrduPoint.com
Canadians Increasingly Turning Away From Queen, Monarchy - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Canadians are increasingly skeptical in their support for Queen Elizabeth II as the official head of state and the future of the monarchy in the country, a new Angus Reid Institute poll revealed.

"There has also been a notable decline over the past five years in willingness to recognize Queen Elizabeth II as the official head of state for Canada. Now, half say they would continue to do so, while half disagree," the poll said on Thursday.

The latest results show dramatic fall in support from last January, when 61 percent of respondents said they support recognizing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state and April 2016 when 64 percent expressed support for Canada's monarch.

The findings also revealed that only 32 percent of Canadians believe that the country should remain a constitutional monarchy going forward - down from 42 percent in April 2016.

Forty-six percent say that Canada should seek an alternative form of government, while 22 percent were unsure.

The poll was conducted in the immediate aftermath of Governor General Julie Payette's resignation. The Queen's representative in Canada resigned in disgrace last month after the Privy Council Office delivered an explosive report concerning the allegations made earlier this summer of widespread harassment of employees at Rideau Hall - the Monarch or its representative's residence in Ottawa.

According to the poll, 76 percent of Canadians believe that the Governor General role can be filled by a serving government official and 43 percent support eliminating the position outright.

