Canadians To Receive First Coronavirus Vaccines By 'Spring 2021 Thaw' - Defense Official

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:41 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Canadians will receive the first coronavirus vaccines by the early spring of 2021, leaked documents from Canada's Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance revealed on Thursday.

"Track 1 vaccines are likely to be delivered to Canadians at the height of the second wave of the pandemic and in the midst of the spring 2021 thaw - a period of heightened flood risk for many communities," Vance said in a planning memo obtained by the Toronto Sun.

Additionally, Vance projects that Canadians may "potentially" be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

To date, the Canadian government has signed preliminary contracts with at least a dozen biotechnology companies to procure their vaccines should they proceed to the production phase.

However, critics have said these are only tenders, non-refundable at that, and will leave Canada lagging behind other countries.

The Chief of Defense Staff's planning notes seem to confirm the fears that Canada's vaccination effort is months behind countries like Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom, which are set begin vaccination campaigns later this month.

As of Thursday, Canadian authorities have reported more than 391,000 coronavirus cases and more than 12,325 virus-related deaths.

