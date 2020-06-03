UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadians Watching Unfolding Events In US With 'Horror And Consternation' - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:01 AM

Canadians Watching Unfolding Events in US With 'Horror and Consternation' - Trudeau

Canadians are watching the violence following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody with "horror and consternation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Canadians are watching the violence following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody with "horror and consternation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"We all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States," Trudeau said during a daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau paused for more than 20 seconds after being asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's call for decisive and forceful action to end week-long riots in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

The prime minister added that Canada has its own history of racial injustice and inequality and there remains much work to do address the domestic issues.

On May 25, Floyd died shortly after being arrested by four police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A video of the arrest shows a white police officer pinning Floyd's neck with his knee for nearly eight minutes while he lied handcuffed on his stomach. The initial peaceful protests regarding Floyd's death turned into riots in numerous cities across the United States accompanied with violence and property destruction.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by police several times while covering the protests despite identifying that she was a member of the media.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Police Washington Canada Trump Died Man George Minneapolis United States Justin Trudeau May Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

Rossiya Segodnya to Consider Suing After US Police ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.