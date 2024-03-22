Canadians Win Pairs Figure Skating World Title As Uno Leads Men's Short Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won an emotional and historic pairs figure skating world title on home ice on Thursday as Japan's two-time defending champion Shoma Uno topped the men's short programme.
Stellato-Dudek, who at 40 became the oldest woman to win a figure skating world title in any discipline, was already weeping as she and Deschamps left the ice to a standing ovation at the Centre Bell.
Their free skate earned 144.08 points, that was second behind the 144.35 garnered by defending champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan, but it was plenty to give the Canadians the title with a total of 221.56 points.
Miura and Kihara, who missed much of the season due to injury, took silver with 217.88 and Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin were third on 210.40.
"It's a dream come true," Stellato-Dudek told the crowd, her voice breaking.
The 2000 world junior silver medallist skating for the United States, she retired in 2001 because of injuries but came back in pairs in 2016 and began skating for Canada in 2021.
The tension showed at moments in their free skate, but Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps rose to the occasion.
"It was difficult for me tonight as I was not feeling well," Stellato-Dudek said, Deschamps saying he felt "nothing but pride" at their performance.
"Deanna was sick. Our training session was difficult today, but we kept at it and pulled through.
"She is a warrior," he said.
Earlier, Uno landed a quad flip, a quad toe loop and triple toe loop combination plus a triple Axel to produce a season-best 107.
72 points in the men's short programme, making him the man to beat for the title in Saturday's free skate.
Compatriot Yuma Kagiyama was second in the short and American Ilia Malinin third.
Uno, 26, could become the first to win three consecutive men's world titles since American Nathan Chen completed a "Three-peat" in 2021.
Kagiyama, a two-time world runner-up who also took silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was just behind on 106.35 with US teen Malinin next on 105.97.
Uno was unable to match his unbeaten 2022-23 campaign's domination this season, settling for runner-up Grand Prix finishes in China and Japan and a Grand Prix Final loss to Malinin.
But he stole the show from Kagiyama, who won the Four Continents crown.
Malinin, a 19-year-old two-time US champion, is the only skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition.
He was edged on artistic scores after landing a quad toe loop and a quad lutz-triple toe combination.
"It wasn't a programme I was really happy about but I was glad I was able to get through it," Malinin said, citing injuries and mental issues over the past two weeks.
"It was very mentally hard for me," he said. "I'm glad I just kept going and trusted and believed in myself."
South Korea's Cha Jun-hwan, last year's world runner-up, landed a quad salchow but fell moments later on a triple toe loop and was ninth on 88.21.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
More Stories From World
-
One killed in Ukrainian strike on frontier Russian region12 minutes ago
-
Chinese university launches training course for Pakistani employees51 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council to vote Friday on US resolution on Gaza ceasefire: US52 minutes ago
-
Indonesia rescuers say search ends for Rohingya refugees after boat capsized1 hour ago
-
Wright stuff rescues USA in Nations League win over Jamaica2 hours ago
-
Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief2 hours ago
-
Blinken heads to Israel to press for 'immediate' truce in Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN2 hours ago
-
Down in polls, but Lula's jog goes viral2 hours ago
-
Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen2 hours ago
-
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw2 hours ago
-
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally3 hours ago