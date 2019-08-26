UrduPoint.com
Canary Islands Fire Finally Under Control

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

A wildfire that raged through the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria for more than a week has finally been brought under control, emergency services said on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A wildfire that raged through the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria for more than a week has finally been brought under control, emergency services said on Monday.

In a tweet, they said the blaze had been "declared controlled" by the regional government.

"Ground crew will continue to work in the area until its extinction.

" The fire, which began on August 17, had threatened several natural parks rich in biodiversity in this island off the northwestern coast of Africa.

Thousands of residents were evacuated. They have since been allowed back home.

With its arid hot summers, Spain -- the world's second tourism destination -- is frequently plagued by huge forest fires.

Experts say these threaten to become more violent and frequent due to climate change.

