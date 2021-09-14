UrduPoint.com

Canary Islands Raise Volcanic Alert To Amber Amid Fears Of Eruption

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:26 PM

Canary Islands Raise Volcanic Alert to Amber Amid Fears of Eruption

Spain's Canary Islands authority has issued an amber warning for several areas surrounding an active but dormant volcano on the island of La Palma, after recording a series of shale quakes

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Spain's Canary Islands authority has issued an amber warning for several areas surrounding an active but dormant volcano on the island of La Palma, after recording a series of shale quakes.

"The current volcanic traffic light is amber for the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Mazo and Fuencaliente de la Palma," a statement read.

The autonomous region's government explained the change in the traffic light to the third highest level out of four possible by a rise in the number of jolts and the fact that they were occurring closer to the earth's surface.

The latest series of 400 quakes with a maximum of 2.7 magnitude began on Saturday. Ten "swarms" of tremors have been recorded on the islands in the past few years.

Related Topics

Traffic La Palma Palma El Paso Spain Government

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

47 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Comm ..

AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Committee meeting

2 hours ago
 AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

2 hours ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.