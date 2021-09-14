Canary Islands Raise Volcanic Alert to Amber Amid Fears of Eruption

Spain's Canary Islands authority has issued an amber warning for several areas surrounding an active but dormant volcano on the island of La Palma, after recording a series of shale quakes

"The current volcanic traffic light is amber for the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Mazo and Fuencaliente de la Palma," a statement read.

The autonomous region's government explained the change in the traffic light to the third highest level out of four possible by a rise in the number of jolts and the fact that they were occurring closer to the earth's surface.

The latest series of 400 quakes with a maximum of 2.7 magnitude began on Saturday. Ten "swarms" of tremors have been recorded on the islands in the past few years.