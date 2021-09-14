UrduPoint.com

Canberra Lockdown Extended For 4 Weeks - Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:46 PM

Canberra Lockdown Extended for 4 Weeks - Chief Minister

The lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), in force since August 12, has been extended for another month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a joint statement with the health minister, Rachel Stephen-Smith, on Tuesday

The ACT authorities decided to extend the lockdown after 22 new cases of the disease were detected in Canberra overnight.

The ACT authorities decided to extend the lockdown after 22 new cases of the disease were detected in Canberra overnight.

"Based on the public health risk that remains in the Territory and in our region, the Chief Health Officer has recommended to the Government that the ACT lockdown should be extended for a four week period until Friday 15 October, with some minor amendments to the public health directions," the territory's chief minister said.

The head of the administration also added that their "priority over the next four weeks will be to vaccinate as many people as possible," saying that "the nation is anticipated to reach the 70% and 80% effective vaccination milestones in mid to late October and early to mid November.

"

As soon as Canberrans reach the vaccination thresholds outlined in the National Plan to shift Australia's COVID-19 response, the authorities will be in a position to support the gradual easing of restrictions locally, Barr said.

The Australian Capital Territory, with 52.9% Canberrans fully vaccinated, recently has seen an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as the average number of new infections reported in Australia has been growing since August, now reaching more than 1,700 daily.

