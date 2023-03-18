UrduPoint.com

Canceling Claims Against Russia Should Be Intrinsic Part Of Ukraine Settlement - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Canceling Claims Against Russia Should Be Intrinsic Part of Ukraine Settlement - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Lifting of all sanctions and canceling all claims against Moscow in international judicial instances should be an intrinsic part of a peace settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"To ensure sustainable peace, it is necessary to push for an end to deliveries of weapons and mercenaries to Ukraine, a cessation of hostilities, Ukraine's return to a neutral non-aligned status, and international recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination. Ukraine must be demilitarized and denazified, all threats emanating from its territory must be eliminated, its non-nuclear weapon state status must be secured, and the rights of the Russian-speaking population and national minorities must be guaranteed.

The cancellation of all illegal sanctions and lawsuits against Russia in international courts should become an integral part (of this settlement)," Zakharova said in a statement.

On Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Russia's Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Russia is not a party to the ICC and its jurisdiction is not recognized by Moscow so any of its decisions against the country are null from the legal point of view.

