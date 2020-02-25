Canceling JCPOA Committee Meeting Over Coronavirus Not Considered - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Canceling the meeting of the commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is scheduled for February 26 in Vienna, because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is not being considered, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No, it is not being discussed," Ulyanov said, when asked a relevant question.

This comes amid concerns of the virus spreading in Europe in light of a cluster of over 200 coronavirus cases being detected in northern Italy.

Of the parties to the JCPOA, China is the epidemic's epicenter, France and Germany already have registered cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19, while Iran has confirmed 95 cases, including 15 fatalities.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 outbreak has infected over 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700 patients. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, as over 27,800 patients have been discharged from hospitals.