Canceling Tariffs Key Condition For 'Phase One' US Trade Deal - Chinese Commerce Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Canceling Tariffs Key Condition for 'Phase One' US Trade Deal - Chinese Commerce Ministry

Rolling back existing tariffs simultaneously is a key condition for China and the United States to reach a "phase one" trade deal, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Rolling back existing tariffs simultaneously is a key condition for China and the United States to reach a "phase one" trade deal, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

"If China and the United States reach a 'phase one' deal, [they] should cancel existing tariffs in a synchronized and equal manner in accordance with the deal. This is a key condition for [both sides] to reach a deal," the ministry's spokesman, Gao Feng, said during a regular press briefing.

Following China's top trade negotiator Vice Premier Liu He's visit to Washington in October, US President Donald Trump announced that both sides had reached a "substantial phase one deal," which could be finalized in writing when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future.

As a sign of good will, Trump agreed to suspend scheduled tariffs hike on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. But he didn't make a final decision on whether to implement the proposed additional tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods by December 15, which would mean all of China's annual exports to the United States would be subject to steep tariffs when entering the US market.

US media reported this week that China wanted the United States to cancel additional existing tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the "phase one" trade agreement.

After Chile decided to cancel the APEC summit scheduled to take place next week amid massive domestic unrest, China and the United States have yet to agree to a new location for a meeting between Trump and Xi to sign the "phase one" deal.

