ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) There were no reports about the cancellation of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Moscow on Thursday, a Pakistani diplomatic source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Khan began his official trip to Russia, and as part of the visit, the leaders are expected to have talks.

"The prime minister has just finished a ceremony in Moscow that was covered by media. There were no messages on the cancellation," the source said.