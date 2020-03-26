ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russia's Western Military District is conducting an inspection of the virus response readiness in four regions in the district from March 25-28 amid the spread of deadly COVID-19 infection, the district's press service said Wednesday.

"In accordance with the decision of the commander of the Western Military District Col. Gen.

Alexander Zhuravlev as part of the inspection of the readiness for dealing with emergency situations related to the threat of mass infection and the spread of viral infections, special task forces are being formed in four regions in the district," the press service said in a statement.

"A total of about 1,000 military personnel, over 200 units of military and special equipment from the Western Military District will take part in the inspection," the statement said.