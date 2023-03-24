Cancer Incidence in Former Yugoslavia, Iraq Increased Due to Depleted Uranium Use - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The incidence of cancer cases in former Yugoslavia and Iraq has sharply increased as a result of the use of depleted uranium ammunition by the United States, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Thus, according to the Iraqi Government, the incidence of cancer in the country increased from 40 to 1,600 cases per 100,000 population in 2005 as a result of the use of depleted uranium ammunition," Kirillov told a briefing.

The official added that in the countries of the former Yugoslavia, where the United States also used such ammunition, there is a 25% increase in the number of cancer diseases.