UrduPoint.com

Cancer Incidence In Former Yugoslavia, Iraq Increased Due To Depleted Uranium Use - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Cancer Incidence in Former Yugoslavia, Iraq Increased Due to Depleted Uranium Use - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The incidence of cancer cases in former Yugoslavia and Iraq has sharply increased as a result of the use of depleted uranium ammunition by the United States, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Thus, according to the Iraqi Government, the incidence of cancer in the country increased from 40 to 1,600 cases per 100,000 population in 2005 as a result of the use of depleted uranium ammunition," Kirillov told a briefing.

The official added that in the countries of the former Yugoslavia, where the United States also used such ammunition, there is a 25% increase in the number of cancer diseases.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq United States Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

18 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

27 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

35 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

41 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.