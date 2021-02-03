UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Cancer Patients Have Highest to COVID-19 Mortality Rate - Polish Infectiologists

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Patients with oncology conditions have the highest risk of dying from the coronavirus disease, according to a report published by the Polish Association of Epidemiologists and Infectiologists.

The author, Robert Flisiak, who is also the association's president, has analyzed several thousand coronavirus related fatalities looking into the patients' age as well as concomitant diseases and their state during hospitalization.

According to the research, the largest share of COVID-19 fatalities, 25.6 percent, were detected among oncology patients, followed by recovered stroke patients with 24.3 percent. Other groups at risk include those with the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 22.

5 percent; the coronary heart disease and other heart conditions, 18.8 and 15.8 percent respectively.

The report also confirmed that there was a direct correlation between the age and mortality rate - for patients aged over 80, it is more than 22.6 percent, while for those aged 70 to 80, it is slightly more than 15 percent.

Meanwhile, the national average for coronavirus-related mortality in Poland for all age groups is 7.3 percent, while among those who required lung ventilation it is 66 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has confirmed a total of over 1.53 million patients, including more than 38,000 fatalities.

