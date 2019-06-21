UrduPoint.com
Cancer Remains Top Cause Of Death In Taiwan

Cancer remains top cause of death in Taiwan

A total of 48,784 people in Taiwan died of cancer in 2018, accounting for 28.2 percent of all deaths, making cancer the biggest cause of death on the island, health authorities said Friday

Besides cancer, other top causes of death last year were heart disease, pneumonia, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, accidents and injuries, among others, the department for health and welfare said in a report.

Cancer mostly occurred on people aged over 55 years, the report showed. The most deadly varieties of cancer in Taiwan were found in the following human organs: trachea, bronchus, lungs, liver, colon, rectum and women's breasts.

Lin Li-ju, a health official at the department, said at a press conference that the public should raise awareness of cancer prevention and regularly take medical check-ups.

"Women, in particular, should have regular screenings for breast cancer and cervical cancer," Lin said, adding that cancer screenings should take place at relatively early stages of human life.

Altogether 172,859 people died in Taiwan last year, 1,002 more than the previous year, the report showed. Among them, those aged above 65 accounted for 72.2 percent.

It also showed the number of people aged above 65 accounted for 14.6 percent of Taiwan's total population in 2018, meaning it has become an aged society. The proportion is expected to reach 20.7 percent by 2026.

