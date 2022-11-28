UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood expressed the hope in an interview with RIA Novosti that the candidacy of the new US ambassador to Russia will be approved in the near future.

"We think that she will be confirmed and we hope to have her here soon.

So we look forward to a day when our embassies will be fully staffed again, even if I can't tell you when that day will be," Rood said.

On September 20, US President Joe Biden nominated Lynne Tracy to replace John Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov later said that Moscow had signaled its agreement on Tracy's appointment as US ambassador.

