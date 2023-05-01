The first round of the governor elections in Moldova's Gagauzia has been influenced by foreign politicians and diplomats, as well as a ban on Russian observers, one of the candidates, Victor Petrov, said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The first round of the governor elections in Moldova's Gagauzia has been influenced by foreign politicians and diplomats, as well as a ban on Russian observers, one of the candidates, Victor Petrov, said on Monday.

The voting for the head of Moldova's pro-Russian southern autonomy of Gagauzia took place on Sunday. Grigory Uzun, supported by the Party of Socialists, and Evghenia Gutul, from the Sor party, entered the runoff election with an almost identical number of votes. EU Ambassador Janis Mazeiks and US Ambassador Kent Logsdon had visited several polling offices and the Central Election Commission in Gagauzia's capital, Comrat, while Russian diplomats had been denied permission to observe the elections.

"We believe that the undisguised influence on the part of foreign politicians and diplomats, which we all saw on the voting day, as well as the exclusion of Russian observers from the electoral process, had a significant effect on the dynamics of the election results on April 30," Petrov said on Telegram.

He also noted that Chisinau's deliberate policy has led to a difficult socio-economic situation in the country, also creating a rift in ties "with the historical friends of the Gagauz people � Russia and other CIS countries."

"This is exactly such a destructive position aimed at confrontation that led to a significant increase in energy prices, affected economic relations with the largest market for our products, and the volume of investments that Gagauzia could receive," Petrov said.

The election was observed by 21 local and 75 international observers. Embassies of the US, Turkey, Poland, Ukraine, France and Sweden also sent their observers. Observers from the US National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) have been registered as well.

Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian, declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was integrated into Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.