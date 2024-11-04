Candidate backed by pro-Russia party slightly ahead in Moldova election: partial results

Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by the pro-Russian Socialist party, took a slight lead ahead of pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu in Moldova's tense presidential runoff on Sunday, according to partial results

The election in the small country sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union took place amid fears of Russian interference, and just two weeks after a referendum backed joining the EU by a razor-thin margin.

With 88 percent of the votes counted in the former Soviet republic, Stoianoglo had 51.01 percent of votes against 48.99 percent for Sandu, the electoral commission said.

But the trend could be reversed as more diaspora votes are counted, with Sandu's camp expressing "slight optimism".

The elections are seen as key and could decide whether the country of 2.

6 million people stays on a pro-European path or tilts back toward Russia's influence.

Like in Georgia, where the ruling party won a contested parliamentary election last weekend, Russia has been accused of seeking to sway voters. It has denied the allegations.

Moldovan authorities reported "attacks, provocations and attempts at destabilisation" on Sunday.

Police said they were investigating Russia's alleged use of "organised transportation" to Belarus, Azerbaijan and Turkey so people living in Russia could vote at Moldovan missions in those countries.

Cyberattacks and fake bomb threats also targeted out-of-country voting operations, authorities said.

