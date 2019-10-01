UrduPoint.com
Candidate Belaid Warns Against Algerian Election Delays, Hopes Old 'Fraud' System Broken

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 PM

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Algerian presidential hopeful Abdelaziz Belaid, the leader of the opposition Front El Moustakbal party, told Sputnik that the election was an urgent necessity that should no longer be postponed, arguing that his candidacy would be the best option for the Algerian people who would not like back forces close to former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

"Since its establishment, the [Front El Moustakbal] party has refused to be a support committee or a charity fund, but it stays the party which seeks to come to power, and this principle allows us to participate in the election process since 2012 whatever the circumstances are," Belaid said in an interview with Sputnik.

Belaid ran in the 2014 presidential election and came third after longtime leader Bouteflika and former Prime Minister Ali Benflis.

According to Belaid, the previous administration used to control the entire electoral process, which led to "flagrant fraud without any regard to the laws."

"The repeated appeals that the party presented didn't work appropriately, especially since the minister of justice at that time was a member of a political party for which the elections were held," the candidate argued.

Now, the old system of fraud has "completely collapsed," Belaid opined, stressing his party was "among the first who called for the establishment of an independent commission to organize the elections.

Asked what prompted him to join the current presidential race, the candidate said: "Algeria needs the president in the occasion if the crisis will become severe." He also argued that his party was now much stronger than in 2014.

"In 2014, the party was not so strong. Today, we are presented in all municipalities, in 48 provinces. Our ranks have been strengthened, and the situation is different today," he said.

An acute political crisis broke out in Algeria in February after then-ailing president Bouteflika announced his bid to seek a fifth term in the office, triggering a wave of anti-government protests. On March 11, Bouteflika withdrew his bid for re-election and postponed the vote, initially scheduled for April 18. However, protests continued, with people demanding immediate changes.

Bouteflika finally resigned on April 2. Upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah took over as interim president and initially set the election for July 4. The vote has been subsequently rescheduled for December 12 after the Constitutional Council turned down the documents filed by presidential hopefuls.

