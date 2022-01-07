Candidate for Commander of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Already Chosen - CSTO Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The candidate for the commander of the collective peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan has already been chosen, but not yet officially appointed, Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I do not want to get ahead of myself yet, because the appointment has not yet been formalized. The CSTO Council of Defense Ministers will decide on the appointment of the commander of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces. There is already a candidacy, but it has not yet been approved, so I don't want to announce it either. The decision will be published later," Zas said.