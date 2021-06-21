UrduPoint.com
Candidate For German Chancellor Says Nord Stream 2 Should Not Be Used Against Ukraine

Candidate for German Chancellor Says Nord Stream 2 Should Not Be Used Against Ukraine

Armin Laschet, the candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections, warned against using the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline as a tool against Ukraine, or it would violate the principles of the original deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Armin Laschet, the candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections, warned against using the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline as a tool against Ukraine, or it would violate the principles of the original deal.

"The real issue at stake are the geopolitical interests and stability of Ukraine, as well as of EU member states to the east. Ukraine's interests must be safeguarded. If the Russians don't stick to that, the basis of the NS2 deal will cease to exist," Laschet said in an interview to Financial Times.

He added that Nord Stream 2 should not be used as a geopolitical instrument against Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is nearly complete, is designed to transport natural gas across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Russia insists that the project is purely an economic endeavor and has reaffirmed on multiple occasions that it will not affect the gas transit through Ukraine as per existing contracts.

