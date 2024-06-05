Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) German police on Wednesday said a local election candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was hurt in the country's west after confronting a man taking down the party's posters.

A 25-year-old suspect had been arrested but showed no signs of knowing the victim was an AfD politician, police said. The incident threatened to inflame tensions in Germany ahead of local and EU elections, following a fatal stabbing at a rally last week in the western city of Mannheim.

Police said they were alerted to a man taking down posters in the Rehinau district of Mannheim on Tuesday evening. "An AfD politician, who had also become aware of the incident, pursued the suspect," police said.

The suspect is then said to have "injured the AfD politician with a cutter knife", police said.

The 25-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested without resistance by police around 10:30 pm local time (2030 GMT). The wounded politician was "taken to a nearby hospital", police said, adding that his injuries were not life threatening. Representatives of the AfD earlier on Wednesday presented the incident involving their candidate as an attack. "In Mannheim, our local council candidate Heinrich Koch was injured with a knife while confronting people destroying a poster," the AfD's national co-leader Tino Chrupalla said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our members and representatives are the most common victims of political violence," Chrupalla said.

Such incidents "cannot stop us", he added.

Several regions, including Baden-Wuerttemberg where Mannheim is the second-largest city, are holding municipal elections on June 9, the same day as elections to the European Parliament.

The suspect showed "clear signs of mental illness" and was taken to a psychiatric hospital, police said.

There was currently "no concrete evidence that the suspect realised during the attack the victim was an AfD politician". The incident came five days after a 25-year-old Afghan man attacked a rally on the market square in Mannheim, killing one and injuring five. The attack on Friday targeted an event organised by Pax Europa.

Five people attending the rally were injured, including far-right activist and blogger Michael Stuerzenberger.

A 29-year-old policeman who intervened in the incident was stabbed multiple times in the area of the head and died from his wounds on Sunday.

The attacker was shot and wounded by police at the scene. The suspect faces possible charges of murder, attempted murder and five counts of serious bodily harm.

Federal prosecutors are still looking into the reasons for Friday's attack.

Germany has seen a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail ahead of EU elections.

Matthias Ecke, a European Parliament lawmaker for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD party, was set upon last month by a group of youths as he put up election posters in the eastern city of Dresden.

Days later, former Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey was hit on the head and neck with a bag as she visited a library in the capital. Senior members of the government have also been confronted by angry mobs in recent months, with Economy Minister Robert Habeck blocked from leaving a ferry by a group of protesters.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier last month warned that Germans "must never get used to violence in the battle of political opinions".

Steinmeier's statement came around the five-year anniversary of the killing of conservative politician Walter Luebcke, who was murdered by neo-nazis in 2019.

sea/hmn/bc/