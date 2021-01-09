Candidate to Head German Ruling Party Speaks Against Extending Lockdown Until Summer

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Armin Laschet, a candidate to lead Germany's ruling Christian Democrats and by extension the Federal government, spoke on Friday against extending the national lockdown until summer.

"Not if it can be helped," he said during a televised debate organized in the run-up to this month's CDU leadership contest.

Laschet, the premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said Germany must do all it takes to curb the spread of coronavirus but admitted that four more months of lockdown was too much to ask.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will leave office this year, has extended the lockdown until the end of January after consultations with state governors.

Merkel's conservatives will hold a virtual congress from January 15-16 to elect their new chairman, who will be in a very strong position to succeed her as chancellor after the federal election in September.