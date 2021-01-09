UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Candidate To Head German Ruling Party Speaks Against Extending Lockdown Until Summer

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Candidate to Head German Ruling Party Speaks Against Extending Lockdown Until Summer

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Armin Laschet, a candidate to lead Germany's ruling Christian Democrats and by extension the Federal government, spoke on Friday against extending the national lockdown until summer.

"Not if it can be helped," he said during a televised debate organized in the run-up to this month's CDU leadership contest.

Laschet, the premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said Germany must do all it takes to curb the spread of coronavirus but admitted that four more months of lockdown was too much to ask.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will leave office this year, has extended the lockdown until the end of January after consultations with state governors.

Merkel's conservatives will hold a virtual congress from January 15-16 to elect their new chairman, who will be in a very strong position to succeed her as chancellor after the federal election in September.

Related Topics

Election Germany Lead Angela Merkel January September Democrats Congress Christian All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

44 minutes ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

44 minutes ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

44 minutes ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

47 minutes ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

47 minutes ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.