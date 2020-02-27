Friedrich Merz, a conservative running for the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, has made a case for reviving cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Friedrich Merz, a conservative running for the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, has made a case for reviving cooperation with Russia.

"Germany and Europe must reach out to Russia and make every effort to ensure that there is again more cooperation [between us] in the 21st century," he was quoted as saying by the Welt newspaper.

Merz, who spoke on Wednesday in the eastern town of Apolda in Thuringia, said Russia had been making cooperation "very, very difficult."

The majority of Germans in the country's east favor closer ties with Russia, according to the daily. They soured after a war broke out in Ukraine in 2014. The European Union blamed Russia for a role in the conflict and imposed sanctions on it. Russia repeatedly denied the claim.