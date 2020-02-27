UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Candidate To Lead Merkel's Party Advocates For Reaching Out To Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:58 PM

Candidate to Lead Merkel's Party Advocates for Reaching Out to Russia

Friedrich Merz, a conservative running for the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, has made a case for reviving cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Friedrich Merz, a conservative running for the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, has made a case for reviving cooperation with Russia.

"Germany and Europe must reach out to Russia and make every effort to ensure that there is again more cooperation [between us] in the 21st century," he was quoted as saying by the Welt newspaper.

Merz, who spoke on Wednesday in the eastern town of Apolda in Thuringia, said Russia had been making cooperation "very, very difficult."

The majority of Germans in the country's east favor closer ties with Russia, according to the daily. They soured after a war broke out in Ukraine in 2014. The European Union blamed Russia for a role in the conflict and imposed sanctions on it. Russia repeatedly denied the claim.

Related Topics

Century Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Germany Angela Merkel Christian

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

12 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

14 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

16 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

29 minutes ago

'Dar-ul-Falah Center for Women and Children' inaug ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Chakdarra ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.