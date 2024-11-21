Open Menu

Cane, Perenara To Make All Blacks Farewells Against Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Cane, Perenara to make All Blacks farewells against Italy

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sam Cane and TJ Perenara will make their international rugby union farewells this weekend after being selected in a strong All Blacks line-up to face Italy in Turin.

Flanker Cane will make his 104th appearance for his country in the starting 15 at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday as Scott Robertson aims to end the year on a high after narrow defeat to France in Paris last weekend, a match Cane sat out.

Perenara, who has 88 caps, starts his last ever match for New Zealand on the bench.

New Zealand have won all 17 of their matches with Italy stretching back to 1979 and Robertson has defied predictions that he would make wholesale changes for the Azzurri.

Two-time World Rugby player of the year Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half while Wallace Sititi -- nominated by World Rugby as breakthrough player of the year -- is across from Cane at openside flanker.

Prop Ethan de Groot and lock Patrick Tuipulotu come into the pack while Anton Lienert-Brown is in at centre for the injured Jordie Barrett.

New Zealand (15-1)

Will Jordan; Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Damian McKenzie

Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL)

Related Topics

Injured World France Paris Turin David Wallace Italy All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

2 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

3 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World