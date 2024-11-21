Cane, Perenara to make All Blacks farewells against Italy

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sam Cane and TJ Perenara will make their international rugby union farewells this weekend after being selected in a strong All Blacks line-up to face Italy in Turin.

Flanker Cane will make his 104th appearance for his country in the starting 15 at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday as Scott Robertson aims to end the year on a high after narrow defeat to France in Paris last weekend, a match Cane sat out.

Perenara, who has 88 caps, starts his last ever match for New Zealand on the bench.

New Zealand have won all 17 of their matches with Italy stretching back to 1979 and Robertson has defied predictions that he would make wholesale changes for the Azzurri.

Two-time World Rugby player of the year Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half while Wallace Sititi -- nominated by World Rugby as breakthrough player of the year -- is across from Cane at openside flanker.

Prop Ethan de Groot and lock Patrick Tuipulotu come into the pack while Anton Lienert-Brown is in at centre for the injured Jordie Barrett.

New Zealand (15-1)

Will Jordan; Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Damian McKenzie

Coach: Scott Robertson (NZL)